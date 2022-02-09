President M7 recalls Gen. Kandiho from CTSAM-VM

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has replaced Major General Abel Kandiho as the country’s delegate to South Sudan security monitoring body.

Two weeks ago, General Abel Kandiho was appointed to the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring and Verification Mechanism.

The Ex-Ugandan spy chief came to Juba last month to take up his role as the country’s representative to CTSAM-VM.

But, in another twist of events on Tuesday, Museveni recalled General Kandiho before appointing him as the Chief of Joint Staff for the Uganda Police Force.

In a tweet seen by Eye Radio, the Uganda People’s Defense Force disclosed that, Gen. Kandiho has been replaced by Maj Gen Jack Bakasumba who is expected to be in Juba to take up the role.

Gen. Bakasumba was the Chief of Joint Security.

“His Excellency the President has appointed Maj. Gen Abel Kandiho as Chief of Joint Staff of Uganda Police Force replacing Maj Gen Jack Bakasumba who has been appointed the Ugandan Delegate to the South Sudan Peace Monitoring Mechanism”, the statement partly read.

No reason has been provided for the reshuffle.

But two weeks ago, some South Sudanese criticized the appointment of Gen. Kandiho who has been sanctioned by the US government for alleged human rights abuses during last year’s Ugandan election.

