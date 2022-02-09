Central Equatoria & Jonglei lawmakers take oath

The two states of Jonglei and Central Equatoria have sworn-in their members of parliaments on Tuesday.

In November last year, President Salve Kiir issued a series of decrees appointing all the state MPs and their speakers.

The legislators were supposed to take oath of office immediately, but this has delayed for several months.

However, last week Lakes State became the first to swear-in the appointed MPs.

Jonglei has sworn–in about 100 MPs, while in Central Equatoria State, 70 members also took the oath.

In his speech, Jonglei Governor Denay Chagor appeals to the newly inaugurated lawmakers to work for the welfare of their people.

“This is the first step for us to move forward towards a Jonglei State that is prosperous, united and working to build South Sudan”, Denay Chagor told his MPs on Tuesday in Bor.

“You are representing every citizen and this is a trying time for you where the peo0ple of Jonglei State will see whether you are going tp represent yourself or you are going to represent your constituencies”, Chagor added.

Meanwhile, Central Equatoria Governor, Adil Anthony urged the peace MPs to leave party politics aside and embrace teamwork.

“I urge the honorable members to embrace the spirit of working together as a team to minimize party-related differences as you exercise your mandate to ensure that the will of people prevails over your afflictions”, Adil stated

For his part, the newly appointed Speaker of Central Equatoria Peter Wani, pledged to restore trust and confidence building among the people.

“We shall work for the interest of the people to restore the lost hope at creating consciousness in our beloved and build trust among it’s despite our different political affiliations”, Wani stated.

The latest round of oath taking by Central Equatoria, Jonglei and Lakes MPs means that seven more of the ten states are yet to officiate their parliaments including the three Administrative Areas.

These include Greater Pibor and Abyei administrative areas as well as Ruweng.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter