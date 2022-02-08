9th February 2022
Fire guts fuel depot in Juba

Published: 9 hours ago

Fire scene at Sebele Fuel Depot, Juba /Gore Anthony/SSBC

A fuel depot at Juba’s Khor wolliang suburb exploded Tuesday evening.

An eyewitness said there were no fatalities in the explosion at the Sebele Somali owned fuel depot along the Jebel market-Kajokeji road.

The artillery-like explosion shook the entire neighborhood, causing a brief stampede before engulfing the depot, according to Moga James a resident of Khor-Wolliang.

The incident occurred at around 6:00 PM.

“It was a fuel tank that exploded at the depot. There were people at the depot. So, when the first explosion happened, it came with smoke, then there was second explosion that also came with smoke and then the third explosion came with fire,” James narrated.

Mr. James said those at the depot fled immediately after the explosion.

Minutes after the fire started raging the premises, UNMISS and government fire fighters got to the scene to extinguish the fire.

“There were two UN and two government Fire Brigade vehicles that came – all four vehicles and intervened. There were damages, but not people,” James said.

The level of damage and the source of the fire are still unclear. Eye Radio was not able to independently verify the information.

More details to come!

