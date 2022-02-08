Unity State: Ignorance among elderly hinders cholera vaccine campaigns

Health officials in Unity State have expressed concerns over hesitancy among elderly persons to take cholera vaccine in the area.

Last month, the Ministry of Health and partners launched a cholera vaccine drive in the capital Bentiu, Rubkona County and the Internally Displaced Persons camps in the state.

This is to counter fears of an eminent outbreak of cholera and other waterborne diseases due to reports of poor hygiene and sanitation.

The drug has been prescribed for all people above the age of one.

But the elderly people there are refusing to take the oral vaccine, with some of them regarding it something for children.

“The challenge we face during the vaccination was that the elderly people were refusing to be vaccinated. They think the vaccines is only for children,” Stephen Tot, Unity State Health Minister said, adding that “they don’t know that it is one year and above.”

Tot told Eye Radio, the ministry is now considering intensifying awareness campaigns to counter the misconceptions.

“Actually, we have the committee in place to mobilize the community on the goodness of the vaccines. We are telling the communities to take the vaccines so that it can protect them.”

Cholera is a waterborne disease that is transmitted by eating or drinking water that is contaminated with Vibrio cholerae, the bacteria that causes the disease.

Cholera patients present with watery diarrhea, vomiting, dehydration, abdominal pains and muscle cramps.

Improving access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene are essential to cholera control.

Also Safe and effective cholera vaccines are often used to complement the core cholera control interventions.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter