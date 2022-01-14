Avoid traffic accidents by obeying traffic rules, military drivers told

Major Gen. Bilal Mamur said some military drivers often violate orders by traffic officers to follow an orderly traffic flow.

The Director General of Traffic Police in Juba accused some soldiers for disrespecting traffic officers on the streets of Juba.

He said the violations are partly to blame for the recent rise in cases of traffic accidents in the city.

Major Gen. Bilal calls on those defiant officers to respect traffic rules and those safeguarding the roads.

“We got a lot of challenges with colleagues in the organized forces especially those doing patrol because some time they don’t want traffic command to control traffic on the road,” Bilal said.

“When they are told to stop at roundabouts, they just continue to drive. This is the reason why there are road accidents in Juba.

“We call on them to respect the traffic police because they are there to safeguard the road and the souls of people in the city.”

Major Gen. Bilal has also cautioned all motorists against over speeding to minimize road accidents in the city.

From his part, Gen. James Pui Yak, the deputy Inspector General of Police says some members of organized forces have been violating traffic rules.

“The generals and officers from various organized forces are always misbehaving trying to put themselves above the law,” Lt. Gen. Pui said.

“We have experienced last time when one of us was shot at the costume roundabout, he was a police officer and he was trying to stop one of the army officers, that person just removed his pistol and shot him, simply because that person was doing his work.

“Those kinds of behaviors are not good for our country.”

Just over the Christmas and New Year celebrations in Juba, four people died in over 200 road traffic accidents recorded by Police.

Most of the accidents were registered in Gudele, Kator, Munuki and other densely populated areas.

Two deaths were recorded along the Juba-Bor road and the other two in Gudele residential area.