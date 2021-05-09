Jonglei activist to appear in court Monday

The Chairperson of the civil society network in Jonglei state is expected to appear before the court tomorrow.

Garang Goch was arrested by national security in Bor on Wednesday and later transferred to police for accusing the state authorities of selling food items donated by President Salva Kiir to the flood-affected people recently.

He was bailed out Saturday after spending two nights in a detention facility.

Speaking to Eye Radio this afternoon from Bor town, Garang said the state Attorney General requested him to apologize but he has turned down the request.

Mr. Garang had told Eye Radio that the food items were not distributed to all the flood victims as intended.

He disclosed that trucks loaded with the items – mainly maize flour, beans, cooking oil, and wheat grains were seen in the market in Bor.

This reportedly angered the state government and ordered his arrest on Wednesday.

The food was donated by the president last month during his visit to Bor town.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter