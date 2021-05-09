9th May 2021
Donald Booth returns to push for S.Sudan’s peace implementation

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 1 min ago

File: Donald Booth, U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan. Courtesy

Donald Booth, U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, returns to South Sudan today to discuss issues of peace, security, humanitarian and economic conditions.

He is expected to hold meetings with government officials, political stakeholders, civil society, and international partners.

A statement seen by Eye Radio disclosed that the Special Envoy will also discuss the slow pace of the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement and the ongoing skirmishes in some parts of the country.

Reports of communal violence have continued to threaten the restoration of total peace and stability in the country.

The U.S said it is also concern about the deteriorating economic and humanitarian conditions in South Sudan.

According to the U.S embassy in Juba, Ambassador Booth’s visit underscores America’s commitment to work with IGAD and other regional and international partners to support peace and stability in South Sudan.

