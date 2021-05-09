Thousands reportedly displaced in Pibor inter-communal violence

A youth leader in Pibor is appealing for urgent humanitarian assistance for people fleeing from inter-communal violence in Pibor.

Fighting reportedly started Friday morning when armed youth allegedly from neighboring communities attacked Lalam and Gumuruk areas of the Pibor Administrative Area.

The number of casualties remains unknown.

Thousands of people are said to have been displaced to Pibor town and into the bushes.

The cause of the fighting is not known, but a youth leader in Pibor says it seems to be a coordinated revenge attack.

Kiringen Yoman blames neighboring communities for the attack.

Speaking to Eye Radio from Pibor Sunday morning, the youth leader stated that the displaced people are camping in school compounds.

“The displaced number is big and we really need immediate intervention from organizations to come and rescue the lives of these people who are in dire need,” Kiringen said.

“It is rainy season and they are camping with no shelter, no mosquito nets and all those essential needs. So we are calling on organizations to respond to this situation.”

The fighting is said to have continued up to Sunday morning.

Cattle-related inter-communal conflicts are common among the communities in Jonglei State span decades, claiming hundreds of lives.

There have been several peace initiatives to stop the continuous cycle of violence among communities of Greater Jonglei, the latest being last year.

The chief administrator of Pibor Administrative Area, Joshua Konyi wonders why such an attack is happening when the neighboring communities are building trust.

“We are implementing the peace agreement on our part and we have returned 52 kids to their families. We are ready to return the cows that were looted. We don’t know the reason behind the attack up to now,” Joshua Konyi said.

He called on leaders in the neighboring states to stop their youth from such attacks.

“I want to appeal to the governor of Jonglei, although he tried to stop these men from attacking us and he failed, these forces were camping there for a long time. I want him to speak out because there is no benefit from this war,” he added.



Efforts to reach authorities in Jonglei state for comments were futile.

