10th October 2021
Bor Covid-19 facility abandoned for 10 months now

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 8 hours ago

A group of frontline healthcare workers in Jonglei state have abandoned a coronavirus critical care center for nearly ten months now over unpaid risk allowances.

The health workers at Critical Care Centre, a Covid-19 facility in Bor Town say the government and its partners have not been paying them since January this year.

According to Dr. Bol Chaw Manyang the Director of Bor state hospital, the workers abandoned work at the isolation unit since January due to lack of motivation.

The critical care center situated within Bor State Hospital is the only isolation unit in Jonglei.

The 33 healthcare workers reportedly quit work at the facility when the coronavirus program that was implemented by a Spanish health agency, Médicos Del Mundo ended.

“Initially we had a staff of 33 that were managing the center here but when the funding was not there from January this year, the staff become disinterested so now the center is closed”, Dr. Bol Chaw told Eye Radio in Bor Town on Friday.

A clinical officer reportedly receives a monthly incentive of 350 dollars, clinical staff 300, nurse, 215 dollars; counselors 210, and support staff, 50 dollars.

So far, there are over 11,000 cases of coronavirus confirmed in the country with over 118 related deaths and over 10,000 recoveries.

