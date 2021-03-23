Bor, Wau get mayors

The governor of Jonglei State has appointed Agot Alier new mayor for Bor municipality.

In a Gubernatorial Decree issued on Monday, Denay Chagor also appointed Mabil Tot deputy mayor for administration and finance.

The same decree also appointed Peter Gatkuoth Koang deputy mayor for infrastructure and development for Bor Town.

Dr Agot Alier was a former state official who also served in several positions, including deputy governor of Jonglei between 2017 and 2018.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Western Bar el Ghazal State, Sarah Cleto, has also appointed Paulino Sayid Ukel as mayor of Wau Municipality.

Like the rest of the states, Bor and Wau municipal councils had been without a Mayor since February 2020 when President Salva Kiir dissolved the government.

