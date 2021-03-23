23rd March 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Yambio cyclist killed in UN car accident

Yambio cyclist killed in UN car accident

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 12 hours ago

Yambio market | File picture

A prison warder has been knocked dead by a UN vehicle in Yambio town of Western Equatoria State.

The incident happened on Monday.

50-year-old, David Mama, was riding his bicycle when the UNMISS vehicle knocked him down at Yambio market.

According to the state traffic police, the driver of the UN car has been arrested.

He has been identified as Soro Abia Lemi, who driving Nissan patrol with registration number: 44173 UNMISS.

“The person who knocked him is called Soro Abia Lemi. He is the head of drivers in UNMISS,” said Lt.-Col. Santo Arkangelo, director-general of Traffic Police there.

He told Eye Radio that Mama died on the spot.

Popular Stories
Rainstorm damages parked aircraft, blows off roofs 1

Rainstorm damages parked aircraft, blows off roofs

Published Thursday, March 18, 2021

CES declares three days of mourning minister Diana Hassan 2

CES declares three days of mourning minister Diana Hassan

Published Monday, March 22, 2021

Family accuses a VP’s office of neglecting road accident victim 3

Family accuses a VP’s office of neglecting road accident victim

Published Monday, March 22, 2021

Elia, Budhok point fingers over Makal County controversy 4

Elia, Budhok point fingers over Makal County controversy

Published Friday, March 19, 2021

Defense lawyers ask court to drop charges against those accused of killing Lual ‘Marine’ 5

Defense lawyers ask court to drop charges against those accused of killing Lual ‘Marine’

Published Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

No general elections in 2022 – Kiir’s office

Published 4 hours ago

Gunmen kill 7 travelers on Sobat River

Published 6 hours ago

Bor, Wau get mayors

Published 6 hours ago

Yambio cyclist killed in UN car accident

Published 12 hours ago

EU sanctions Gen. Lokuju over Kajo-keji violence

Published 13 hours ago

Another man goes to prison for forced sex

Published 13 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd March 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.