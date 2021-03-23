Yambio cyclist killed in UN car accident

A prison warder has been knocked dead by a UN vehicle in Yambio town of Western Equatoria State.

The incident happened on Monday.

50-year-old, David Mama, was riding his bicycle when the UNMISS vehicle knocked him down at Yambio market.

According to the state traffic police, the driver of the UN car has been arrested.

He has been identified as Soro Abia Lemi, who driving Nissan patrol with registration number: 44173 UNMISS.

“The person who knocked him is called Soro Abia Lemi. He is the head of drivers in UNMISS,” said Lt.-Col. Santo Arkangelo, director-general of Traffic Police there.

He told Eye Radio that Mama died on the spot.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter