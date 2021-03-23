EU sanctions Gen. Lokuju over Kajo-keji violence

The European Union has imposed tough sanctions on a South Sudanese military general for his involvement in torture, extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions and killings.

The EU Council named Maj.-Gen. Gabriel Moses Lokujo of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces, SSPDF.

He is among 10 other individuals and four entities the Council decided to impose restrictive measures on for serious human rights violations and abuses in various countries around the world.

“The sanctions signal the EU’s strong determination to stand up for human rights and to take tangible action against those responsible for violations and abuses,” partly reads a statement.

The designations are part of the first broader package of listings under the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime.

In its publication Monday, the EU said Gen. Lokujo is responsible for the killing of three officers of the SPLA-IO who were abducted and executed on is orders in May 2020.

He defected from the SPLA-IO to the SSPDF in September 2020, and has since been accused of instigating clashes in and around the Moroto Training Center in Central Equatoria state.

The EU Council stated that these clashes have led to several deaths and injuries during the last quarter of 2020.

It disclosed that civilians were also displaced, especially in the Kajo-Keji area where, it said, the safety and security of the civilian communities continue to be in jeopardy.

In its designation list, the council subjected General Lokujo to asset freeze in the European Union.

It also banned him from any travel to the EU, and instructed persons and entities in the EU not to facilitate funds, either directly or indirectly, to Lokujo.

The Council of the EU first adopted restrictive measures in relation to South Sudan on 10 July 2014, after the outbreak of a destructive conflict between the Government of South Sudan and opposition forces in December 2013.

Alarmed by the seriousness of the situation, the Council of the EU adopted restrictive measures in relation to persons who obstruct the political process in South Sudan or are responsible for serious human rights violations.

In view of the conflict, on 3 March 2015 the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2206 (2015).

In order to support the search for an inclusive and sustainable peace in South Sudan, restrictive measures were imposed against those who threaten the peace, security or stability of South Sudan.

“The Union remains deeply concerned about serious human rights violations and abuses in different parts of the world, such as torture, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances or systematic use of forced labour committed by individuals and entities in China, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), Libya, Eritrea, South Sudan and Russia,” it concluded.

