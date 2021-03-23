23rd March 2021
Featured | Justice | News

Another man goes to prison for forced sex

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 13 hours ago

Michael Kuach Chor in the dock on Monday, March 222, 2021 | Credit | Michael Daniel/Eye Radio

The Gender-Based Violence Court has sentenced a 26-year-man to 10 years in prison for “defiling” a 16-year-old schoolgirl.

Michael Kuach Chor was also convicted for abducting the unnamed teenager at Kator in Juba.

The court established that the two were in a sexual relationship which led to the girl getting pregnant in 2016.

The young girl then dropped out of school.

The court was informed that Kuach escaped to Jonglei State. He then arranged for the girl to join him, of which she did.

Makuach then returned to Juba last month but was arrested by the police after the family reported the matter.

On Monday morning, he was arraigned before Judge Francis Amum in Juba.

“The convict has to pay the victim 500,000 as reparation by means of a civil proceeding,” Judge Amum read out the verdict.

He was convicted of defilement and abduction under the South Sudan Penal Code 2008.

“The convict is advised that he has the right of appeal against both legality and severity of conviction and sentence within 15 days,” he added.

23rd March 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.