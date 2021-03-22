23rd March 2021
CES declares three days of mourning minister Diana Hassan

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 14 hours ago

A recent portrait of Diana Susu Hassan | Credit | Facebook

The government of Central Equatoria State has declared three days of mourning the death of the state minister of finance, planning and investment.

Diana Susu Hassan passed on in Nairobi, Kenya, on Monday morning. Ms Diana had travelled to Nairobi in February for medical attention.

She was recently appointed in the revitalized state government.

The state Minister of Information, Paulino Lokudu, read the statement of Governor Emmanuel Adil this afternoon.

“I call upon South Sudanese and the people of Central Equatoria State to put the family of the late minister in their prayers,” Lokudu announced.

She was the daughter of the late Hon. Mary Kiden, a member of the national parliament.

Lokudu said the cause of death is not yet clear. But he revealed that Diana’s health had deteriorated after the death of her mother in February.

The 48-year-old minister, is survived by two boys; 14 and 7 year old. She was also expecting twins, according to the information minister.

