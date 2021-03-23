Gunmen kill 7 travelers on Sobat River

Seven travelers have been reportedly killed along the Sobat River in Upper Nile state.

They were among several other passengers traveling by a barge from Yomding in Ulang County to Malakal town.

They had just left Ulang County when the attackers opened fire on them near Doma on Sunday, according to the state governor,

The unnamed victims allegedly include children and elderly people.

Budhok Ayang said the barge later proceeded to Malakal town. But the perpetrators have not been identified.

He stated that the state government is engaging local authorities to ensure such attacks do not recur at the time when the area is pursuing peace.

“The solution to this kind of issues is through the chiefs. We, therefore, want the chiefs to solve this problem,” Ayang told Eye Radio.

However, it is the state government that has the mandate to protect civilians and their properties, according to the constitution.

Police, army and other organized forces implement such provisions.

