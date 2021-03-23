23rd March 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Gunmen kill 7 travelers on Sobat River

Gunmen kill 7 travelers on Sobat River

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 8 hours ago

Aerial vie of Sobat River | Courtesy photo

Seven travelers have been reportedly killed along the Sobat River in Upper Nile state.

They were among several other passengers traveling by a barge from Yomding in Ulang County to Malakal town.

They had just left Ulang County when the attackers opened fire on them near Doma on Sunday, according to the state governor,

The unnamed victims allegedly include children and elderly people.

Budhok Ayang said the barge later proceeded to Malakal town. But the perpetrators have not been identified.

He stated that the state government is engaging local authorities to ensure such attacks do not recur at the time when the area is pursuing peace.

“The solution to this kind of issues is through the chiefs. We, therefore, want the chiefs to solve this problem,” Ayang told Eye Radio.

However, it is the state government that has the mandate to protect civilians and their properties, according to the constitution.

Police, army and other organized forces implement such provisions.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Rainstorm damages parked aircraft, blows off roofs 1

Rainstorm damages parked aircraft, blows off roofs

Published Thursday, March 18, 2021

CES declares three days of mourning minister Diana Hassan 2

CES declares three days of mourning minister Diana Hassan

Published Monday, March 22, 2021

Family accuses a VP’s office of neglecting road accident victim 3

Family accuses a VP’s office of neglecting road accident victim

Published Monday, March 22, 2021

Elia, Budhok point fingers over Makal County controversy 4

Elia, Budhok point fingers over Makal County controversy

Published Friday, March 19, 2021

Defense lawyers ask court to drop charges against those accused of killing Lual ‘Marine’ 5

Defense lawyers ask court to drop charges against those accused of killing Lual ‘Marine’

Published Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Students in Raja, Jur River fail to sit for secondary school exams

Published 1 hour ago

No general elections in 2022 – Kiir’s office

Published 7 hours ago

Gunmen kill 7 travelers on Sobat River

Published 8 hours ago

Bor, Wau get mayors

Published 8 hours ago

Yambio cyclist killed in UN car accident

Published 15 hours ago

EU sanctions Gen. Lokuju over Kajo-keji violence

Published 15 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd March 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.