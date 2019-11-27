Bor: why varsity students staged protest

Students at Dr. John Garang Memorial University in Bor have staged a strike after their exams were cancelled by the lecturers on Wednesday morning.

The lecturers called off the exams in protest against unpaid salaries.

In response, the students barricaded the road leading to the town, and marched to the office of the state governor.

They called on the government to respond to the demands of the lecturers so that they could resume the examinations.

The lecturers are demanding a five-month salaries.

“Our lecturers went on peaceful demonstration by denying us our exams,” said an unnamed representative of the protesters.

“As students, we are on the streets demonstrating peacefully, and saying that no vehicle will travel to town or from town to the side.”

When contacted by Eye Radio the director for Information at the university Dr. Akim Bui confirmed the incident to Eye Radio but he said he was not ready to talk to the Media before informing his boss.

Meanwhile, the vice chancellor of the Dr. John Garang Memorial University, Professor Abraham Atoch, told Eye Radio that he was also “surprised” by the news that students are on strike in Bor.

Most civil servants have gone for months without pay despite daily pumping of oil, which earns the government roughly $165 million dollars per month.

Recently, the vice chancellor of the University of Juba warned of industrial action should the finance ministry fail to effect the new salary structure.

Early this month, President Salva Kiir blamed the salary delays on the Minister Salvatore Garang.