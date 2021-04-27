27th April 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Sports   |   Bright Stars face Jordan in Arab Cup preliminaries

Bright Stars face Jordan in Arab Cup preliminaries

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 1 min ago

 

South Sudan national football team the Bright Stars will face Jordan in the preliminary of FIFA Arab Cup 2021.

South Sudan was invited by the FIFA President Gianni Infantino to take part in the tournament alongside other 22 Arabic countries from Africa (CAF) and Asian Football Confederation.

Per this year’s FIFA Arab Cup system, 9 teams according to their FIFA ranking have already qualified to the group stages. They include Qatar (host nation), Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, and the United Arab Emirates.

While the other 7 national teams out of 14 countries which includes South Sudan and Jordan will qualify to the group stage to join the 9 teams to make the total of 16 teams in the group stages.

The winner between South Sudan and Jordan will determine its rivals in the group stage after today’s draw.

The draw will be attended by a limited number of officials, in line with Qatar’s COVID-19 protocols.

South Sudan Football Association President Francis Amin and national team head coach Ashu Cyprian, will witness the draw in Qatar.

The FIFA Arab Cup will be held at the end of 2021 and is seen as a vital opportunity to test operations and facilities exactly a year before Qatar hosts the first FIFA World Cup™ in the Middle East and Arab world.

The final will take place on 18 December – Qatar’s National Day.

Matches will take place at six Qatar 2022 tournament venues, some of which have hosted top-level football in recent months, while others are in the final stages of construction.

Currently on air

08:15:00 - 11:00:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Road attack leaves ex-minister’s wife dead 1

Road attack leaves ex-minister’s wife dead

Published Thursday, April 22, 2021

Khalil Merhi likely to make S Sudan a shelter for criminal orgs – report 2

Khalil Merhi likely to make S Sudan a shelter for criminal orgs – report

Published Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Minister accuses oil companies of employment discrimination 3

Minister accuses oil companies of employment discrimination

Published Thursday, April 22, 2021

Auditor’s report: J1, finance ministry, others illicitly acquire community oil shares 4

Auditor’s report: J1, finance ministry, others illicitly acquire community oil shares

Published Sunday, April 25, 2021

Gen. Abraham Wani dies in Kampala 5

Gen. Abraham Wani dies in Kampala

Published Friday, April 23, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Bright Stars face Jordan in Arab Cup preliminaries

Published 1 min ago

Kiir demands quick probe and persecution of Father Carlassare attackers

Published 12 hours ago

Henry, Shearer inducted into maiden Premier League Hall of Fame

Published 14 hours ago

Bor Local Football Association elects new executive body

Published 16 hours ago

Police officers arrested over shooting of Father Carlassare

Published 18 hours ago

New UN envoy hopes for lasting peace in S. Sudan

Published 18 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th April 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.