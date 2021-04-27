Bright Stars face Jordan in Arab Cup preliminaries

South Sudan national football team the Bright Stars will face Jordan in the preliminary of FIFA Arab Cup 2021.

South Sudan was invited by the FIFA President Gianni Infantino to take part in the tournament alongside other 22 Arabic countries from Africa (CAF) and Asian Football Confederation.

Per this year’s FIFA Arab Cup system, 9 teams according to their FIFA ranking have already qualified to the group stages. They include Qatar (host nation), Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, and the United Arab Emirates.

While the other 7 national teams out of 14 countries which includes South Sudan and Jordan will qualify to the group stage to join the 9 teams to make the total of 16 teams in the group stages.

The winner between South Sudan and Jordan will determine its rivals in the group stage after today’s draw.

The draw will be attended by a limited number of officials, in line with Qatar’s COVID-19 protocols.

South Sudan Football Association President Francis Amin and national team head coach Ashu Cyprian, will witness the draw in Qatar.

The FIFA Arab Cup will be held at the end of 2021 and is seen as a vital opportunity to test operations and facilities exactly a year before Qatar hosts the first FIFA World Cup™ in the Middle East and Arab world.

The final will take place on 18 December – Qatar’s National Day.

Matches will take place at six Qatar 2022 tournament venues, some of which have hosted top-level football in recent months, while others are in the final stages of construction.

