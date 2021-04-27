27th April 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News   |   Two killed in Ulang County communal violence

Two killed in Ulang County communal violence

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 9 hours ago

 

Fighting in Ulang County between two communities over the weekend has left two people dead and seven others wounded.

According to the governor of Upper Nile, the two were killed following revenge attacks that started on Saturday.

Governor Budhok Ayang Kur spoke to Eye Radio this morning from Malakal.

“Yes, there was fighting in Ulang between two sections. A man was killed several years ago, and when his children came of age, they decided to go on a revenge attack to avenge the death of their father by one of the sections of Ulang community,” Governor Budhok said on Monday.

“When they launch the attack, it backfired because those people who allegedly killed their father killed one of them. This is what happened but the situation is now under control.”

For his part, the Acting Commissioner of Ulang County, Daniel Piny told Eye Radio that the wounded are receiving treatment in Malakal hospital.

“Those wounded are from the two sides. There are people wounded from the clans within Ulang County. From one of the clans, 5 people were wounded with no casualties, then from the second clan, two people have been wounded and two dead,” the Upper Nile governor added.

He called on the national and government to rescue the situation in Ulang County.

Popular Stories
Road attack leaves ex-minister’s wife dead 1

Road attack leaves ex-minister’s wife dead

Published Thursday, April 22, 2021

Minister accuses oil companies of employment discrimination 2

Minister accuses oil companies of employment discrimination

Published Thursday, April 22, 2021

Auditor’s report: J1, finance ministry, others illicitly acquire community oil shares 3

Auditor’s report: J1, finance ministry, others illicitly acquire community oil shares

Published Sunday, April 25, 2021

Gen. Abraham Wani dies in Kampala 4

Gen. Abraham Wani dies in Kampala

Published Friday, April 23, 2021

South Supreme Airlines, Equity bank, others illegally benefit from community oil shares 5

South Supreme Airlines, Equity bank, others illegally benefit from community oil shares

Published Saturday, April 24, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Two lactating mothers shot dead in Rumbek East

Published 2 hours ago

Health ministry concerned over ‘vaccine hesitancy’

Published 3 hours ago

Gov’t ‘deliberately’ not funding peace implementation—Yakani

Published 3 hours ago

Auditor: Use legal means to recover ‘illegally shared’ community oil revenue

Published 4 hours ago

New Bor FA to search for playground, office space

Published 4 hours ago

Update: Police hold 20 in Rumbek Bishop’s shooting

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th April 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.