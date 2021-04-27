Two killed in Ulang County communal violence

Fighting in Ulang County between two communities over the weekend has left two people dead and seven others wounded.

According to the governor of Upper Nile, the two were killed following revenge attacks that started on Saturday.

Governor Budhok Ayang Kur spoke to Eye Radio this morning from Malakal.

“Yes, there was fighting in Ulang between two sections. A man was killed several years ago, and when his children came of age, they decided to go on a revenge attack to avenge the death of their father by one of the sections of Ulang community,” Governor Budhok said on Monday.

“When they launch the attack, it backfired because those people who allegedly killed their father killed one of them. This is what happened but the situation is now under control.”

For his part, the Acting Commissioner of Ulang County, Daniel Piny told Eye Radio that the wounded are receiving treatment in Malakal hospital.

“Those wounded are from the two sides. There are people wounded from the clans within Ulang County. From one of the clans, 5 people were wounded with no casualties, then from the second clan, two people have been wounded and two dead,” the Upper Nile governor added.

He called on the national and government to rescue the situation in Ulang County.

