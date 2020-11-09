Bright Stars land in Kampala for AFCON match

The Bright Stars On Sunday landed safely in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, for their upcoming AFCON qualifiers.

The team battle Uganda in the Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers on Thursday at St. Mary Stadium.

South Sudan sits bottom of group B after losing their first two games of the qualifiers. The team lost 1-0 against Malawi and 2-1 against Burkina Faso.

Bright Stars must collect maximum points against their bitter rivals if they are to stand a chance to play at the big stage for the first time since attaining independence in 2011.

Speaking to the press at the team’s final training season, head coach Ashu Basong says he is optimistic his team can upset their counterparts.

“I know we are facing one of the best teams in the region. However, with the preparations we have had, I am optimistic we can achieve something,” he told reporters.

Among the players who traveled with the team is Ugandan-born Tito Okello, who changed his nationality to South Sudan after failing to make it to the Ugandan national team.

Okello said he is ready to show the Ugandans what they will miss after they failed to give him the chance at the national stage.

“I know it’s not easy playing against a nation where you spent the rest of your life. But I am happy to represent South Sudan because they believe in me,” he stressed.

Okello further stated that he felt he was betrayed by his own nation, hence making up his mind to represent South Sudan.

“I felt betrayed by my own, because everyone saw I wasn’t given the chance. But if I score, I will celebrate the goal as usual,” he added.

South Sudan shall play Uganda in the return match on Monday, 16 November 2020.

Below is the squad that traveled for the game.

Goalkeepers

Ramadan John Mayik (Malakia FC South Sudan)

Majak Maling Mawith (unattached Australia)

Nasir Haidar Ishka (Gudele FC South Sudan)

Defenders

Peter Maker Manyang (Amarat United FC South Sudan)

Mutwakil AbdelKarim Abaker (Atlabara FC South Sudan)

Rehan Angier Malong (Munuki FC South Sudan)

Omot Sebit David (Al Merrikh FC South Sudan)

Geodfrey Nyeko Okello (Altona City FC Australia)

John Kuol Chol (Kariobangi Sharks FC Kenya)

Majok Bak Nyang (Amarat United FC South Sudan)

Midfielders

Dominic Abui Pretino (Al Ahai FC Sudan)

Manyumow Achol (Kingston City FC New Zealand)

Emmanuel Thomas Lumeri (Amarat United FC South Sudan)

Stephen Pawaar Lony (Munuki FC South Sudan)

Dominic Angelo Kornelio (Munuki FC South Sudan)

Jackson Obede Morgan (Perth FC Australia)

Abdallad Asad Musa (AFC Leopard Kenya)

Forwards

Wani Ivan Adebo (Busoga United FC Uganda)

Chok Daniel Chol (Jihluva FC Czech Republic)

Makueth Wol Akeen (Mbarara United FC Uganda)

Okello Tito Odong (Gor Mahia FC Kenya)

Kenyok Wal Athiu (Unattached Australia)

Jose Kuch Nyuar (Amarat United FC South Sudan)

Aluck Akech Mabior (Almal Atbar FC Sudan)

David Majak Chan (Tusker FC Kenya)

Denis Yongule Daluri (Eastern Lions FC Australia)

