Army, police probe recent Malakal ‘targeted’ killings

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Aerial view of Malakal town | File photo

The acting SSPDF spokesperson says police and the army are investigating the killing of an army general and peace activist in Malakal last week.

Major-General Arop Okew of the SSPDF and peace activist Juliano Ambrose were killed on November 3 in cold blood in Malakal town, Upper Nile State.

They were reportedly shot around Children’s village near Malakal stadium in the evening while returning home from the market.

Maj. General Arop Okew was 54 years old. The motive of the killings is not yet known.

The acting spokesperson of SSPDF says the police and the SSPDF have launched an investigation into the killings.

“Right now, the police are doing the investigation in collaboration with the SSPDF and when they finish the investigations, they will inform us about the motive behind the killing of Major General Arop Okew together with the Official of South Sudan Council of Churches,”  Brig. Santo Domic told Eye Radio earlier on Monday.

Last month, ten traditional chiefs, including the Paramount Chief of Malakal, were severely beaten by criminals in the town.

They were on their way to the Malakal Airport to meet with authorities over a land issue when they were attacked.

In July this year, a public prosecutor was killed by armed assailants in Malakal town. The culprits are yet to be publicly identified and prosecuted.

No arrests have been made over these attacks and killings.

Last week, the Bishop of the Catholic Church of Malakal, Dr. Stephen Nyodho, said the killings appear to be targeted, and “must be investigated”.

