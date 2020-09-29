Budget should be tabled before legitimate parliament – activist

A civil society activist has called upon the presidency to quickly dissolve and reconstitute the national legislature to pave way for passing of the 2020/2021 Fiscal year budget.

Last week, the Minister of Finance and Planning, Athian Diing, presented to the Council of Ministers over 218 billion pound budget estimates.

South Sudan’s financial year covers 12 months, which runs from 1 July to 30 June each year.

The budget is expected by law to be submitted to the national legislature – which is currently illegitimate not later than the 15 May of each financial year, but the presentation of the budget has significantly delayed this year.

The two houses, the Transitional National Legislative Assembly and the Council of States, are supposed to have been reconstituted in accordance with the revitalized peace agreement signed two years ago.

But delay in implementing critical provisions in the deal meant some institutions, including the national legislature, could not legitimately play their roles.

Jame Kolok, executive director for Foundation for Democracy and Accountable Governance, says in order for the budget process to be successful, President Kiir should quickly dissolve the current parliament which he calls “illegitimate.”

“We should move quickly…to be able to reconstitute the various committees within the parliament that will remain extremely very relevant to the passing of this budget,” he told Eye Radio on Monday.

In June, the East African Business Council asked East Africa Community partner states to adhere to the Treaty requiring them to read their budgets simultaneously.

The EABC said harmonization of the budget presentation helps in the timely implementation of Community projects such as infrastructure, energy and takes away the possibility of governments applying punitive tax measures against other members.

