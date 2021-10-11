11th October 2021
Humanitarian | News   |   Cabinet approves $10 million for flood victims

Cabinet approves $10 million for flood victims

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 1 hour ago

Youth help a family move to a higher ground in Fangak, Jonglei State, on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Local authorities say over 20,000 people are homeless after their villages submerged in flood waters in Fangak County | Credit | Courtesy

The Council of Ministers has approved $10 million as humanitarian response to people affected by floods across the country.

This comes nearly weeks after the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management requested the money.

“They need to supply emergency equipment to the people who are affected by the flood and then also flooding intervention,” said Michael Makuei, minister of information.

According to UNOCHA, over 630,000 people have been affected by the flash floods in 27 counties across South Sudan.

Last week, it said Jonglei and Unity were the most affected states – accounting for 58 percent of people affected by the flash floods.

Upper Nile, Western, and Northern Bahr el Ghazal came second as states badly affected by floodwater.

It states that the number of people in dire need of humanitarian assistance went up in September.

Over two-thirds of the flood-affected counties faced high levels of food insecurity.

“…people who are displaced are the most affected and after the floods have subsided, they need to be resettled. So this budget was approved and the minister was directed to monitor all the areas,” he added.

The IGAD Climate Prediction suggests that heavy rainfall is expected to continue in northern and central parts of South Sudan.

Last week, Pope Francis offered $75,000 people affected by floods in Upper Nile State.

