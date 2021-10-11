Rage at cabinet for giving diplomats $100 million amidst pay delays

Some members of the public have criticized the government for allocating $100 to its foreign missions as civil servants back home suffer pay delays.

At the weekend, the cabinet directed the ministry of finance to give the ministry of foreign affairs the money to clear salary arrears of diplomats and staff in various embassies overseas.

“The minister of foreign affairs presented a request for the payment of arrears of the salaries of the embassies which is to the sum of over $100 million,” Michael Makuei, information minister, told reporters on Friday.

“[It will cover] arrears that have been outstanding all this time; to be cleared so that we are respected internationally.”

The Kiir administration has been struggling to maintain its foreign missions over alleged financial constraints.

“I don’t think this government is working for the welfare of the nation itself. It should first clear the salaries and arrears of civil servants,” James Dhuor, university student, said on Dawn show.

In June 2019, the government announced plans to close South Sudan’s embassies in France, Norway, Ghana, Kuwait and Italy, among others due to the economic crisis.

The decision was criticized by political commentators who believe it could lead to international isolation of South Sudan – forcing President Salva Kiir abandon it two months later.

In 2016, each foreign mission of South Sudan had between 20 to 25 staff. And in 2015, South Sudan had 25 functioning embassies across the world.

Reacting to the matter, some members of the public criticized the move – saying the government should first clear the salary arrears of civil servants – some of whom have not been paid since January.

James Deng, a resident of Aweil asked:

“When is this government going to work for the interests of the common citizens? Diplomats are demanding for their money and civil servants here are also demanding for their salaries and arrears. When exactly is this government going to address our concerns yet we are an oil-producing country?”

Civil servants go for months without pay, which has been described as too little to feed families.

Last week, doctors and health workers at the Juba Teaching Hospital went on strike over salary arrears.

The medical personnel laid down their tools on Thursday, demanding the government to pay their COVID-19 incentives and unpaid salaries.

“They are supposed to talk about the salaries of civil servants….to be given to all the civil servants here. What are they really doing to the citizens of this country?” Asked David Magok, resident of Juba.

