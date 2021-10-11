Public asked to get J&J jab

The Ministry of Health has called on the general public to turn up for the covid-19 vaccination.
On 14 September 2021, the government received 152,950 doses of the single-shot Johnson and Johnson a donation from United States agency for International development via the COVAX facility.
The administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine kicked off in Juba on Friday.
However, the health authorities say only 104 people showed up for the jab.
“Starting from tomorrow [Monday], the states are starting to launch their own. Go find the place and have your single dose jab,” said Dr John Rumunu, acting COVID-19 Incident manager and the director general of Preventive Health Services at the ministry.
As of last week, South Sudan recorded 79 new cases – bringing the total cumulative number of cases of Coronavirus to 12,114.
The Ministry of health continues to urge the public to observe the Covid-19 safety measures and guidelines.
