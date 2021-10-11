11th October 2021
COVID-19 | Health | News

Public asked to get J&J jab

Author: Gale Moses | Published: 17 mins ago

The Johnson & Johnson jabs arrived at Juba International Airport on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The 150,000 plus doses were donated by the US government | Credit | Lasuba Memo/Eye Radio

The Ministry of Health has called on the general public to turn up for the covid-19 vaccination.

On 14 September 2021, the government received 152,950 doses of the single-shot Johnson and Johnson a donation from United States agency for International development via the COVAX facility.

The administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine kicked off in Juba on Friday.

However, the health authorities say only 104 people showed up for the jab.

“Starting from tomorrow [Monday], the states are starting to launch their own. Go find the place and have your single dose jab,” said Dr John Rumunu, acting COVID-19 Incident manager and the director general of Preventive Health Services at the ministry.

As of last week, South Sudan recorded 79 new cases – bringing the total cumulative number of cases of Coronavirus to 12,114.

The Ministry of health continues to urge the public to observe the Covid-19 safety measures and guidelines.

