22nd May 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Cattle herders vacating Lainya, says commissioner

Cattle herders vacating Lainya, says commissioner

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

File: Lainya town centre Courtesy

Cattle herders have started vacating Lainya areas following a series of persuasion by the local authorities in Central Equatoria state, the county commissioner has said.

Since last year, the indigenous communities in Lainya have been accusing the cattle keepers of causing havoc in their farmlands and homesteads.

This was despite several Presidential orders demanding the cattle keepers from Terekeka and Bor to leave arable lands in parts of Central, Eastern and Western Equatoria states.

But last week, a meeting between the community of Lainya, the government and the cattle herders resolved that Bor pastoralists would withdraw from the areas within a week.

Commissioner Emmanuel Khamis reported that the herders are now departing from the county.

He says cattle keepers moved out from Wuji, Kupera, Kenyi and Mukaya Payams towards Lainya Payam.

Some, he stated, are on their way to Juba en route to Terekeka County.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Torit cleric shot dead at his home 1

Torit cleric shot dead at his home

Published Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Special court condemns two men to death over Lual Marine’s death 2

Special court condemns two men to death over Lual Marine’s death

Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Kiir: ‘Things will not remain this way for long’ 3

Kiir: ‘Things will not remain this way for long’

Published Monday, May 17, 2021

Seven Khartoum-based S.Sudanese killed over ‘abducted’ girl 4

Seven Khartoum-based S.Sudanese killed over ‘abducted’ girl

Published Monday, May 17, 2021

Immigration boss sacked 5

Immigration boss sacked

Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Cattle herders vacating Lainya, says commissioner

Published 1 min ago

Socialite Amira banned from exiting country over defamation case

Published 3 hours ago

Juba traders protests ‘mistreatment,’ shut shops

Published 4 hours ago

MP Animu’s appointment revoked over ‘nationality issues’

Published 4 hours ago

Nigerian army chief killed in air crash

Published 8 hours ago

Khartoum to deport six hundred South Sudanese convicts

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd May 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.