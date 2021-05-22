You are here: Home | National News | News | Cattle herders vacating Lainya, says commissioner
Cattle herders have started vacating Lainya areas following a series of persuasion by the local authorities in Central Equatoria state, the county commissioner has said.
Since last year, the indigenous communities in Lainya have been accusing the cattle keepers of causing havoc in their farmlands and homesteads.
This was despite several Presidential orders demanding the cattle keepers from Terekeka and Bor to leave arable lands in parts of Central, Eastern and Western Equatoria states.
But last week, a meeting between the community of Lainya, the government and the cattle herders resolved that Bor pastoralists would withdraw from the areas within a week.
Commissioner Emmanuel Khamis reported that the herders are now departing from the county.
He says cattle keepers moved out from Wuji, Kupera, Kenyi and Mukaya Payams towards Lainya Payam.
Some, he stated, are on their way to Juba en route to Terekeka County.
Published 1 min ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 4 hours ago
Published 4 hours ago
Published 8 hours ago
Published 19 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.