Socialite Amira banned from exiting country over defamation case

A court in Juba has issued an order banning controversial socialite Amira Ali from traveling or leaving the country.

According to the order issued Thursday by the judge of Gudele Court, Mama Amira – as she is commonly known – is required to attend some court sessions.

The court instructed the Directorate of Immigration, Nationality and Passports to ensure she does not exit the country.

This is after Amira failed to appear before the court when summoned.

She is expected to avail herself for a defamation case filed by the former Minister of Information in Warrap State, Nyanaguek Kuol.

Nyanaguek has accused Amira Ali of publicly insulting her family on social media.

This resulted in Amira being arrested by police but was later released on bail.

She, however, failed to appear before the court for the second time, prompting the judge to issue the restrictive order.

Mama Amira’s defense lawyer confirmed the court decision.

Achuil Kuol says her client did not appear before the judge because Amira has been hospitalized in a Juba hospital.

“To achieve justice, the parties must be present in court to resolve any dispute. As per the order, we have no objection to this judicial order because my client, according to the principles of the law – is innocent up to this moment, because the charges have not been proven,” lawyer Kuol said.

“So, the court has the right to issue orders as procedurals to achieve justice. We in the defense team are seeking justice. We have no objection to this matter because it is a judicial matter.”

Meanwhile, Nyanaguek’s lawyer, Monylouak Aguer welcomed the court order banning Mama Amira from any travels.

“The purpose of this decision is based on the need to achieve justice so that the court can proceed with the hearing and make a decision on it. The court cannot start the hearing in the absence of the accused,” Monylouak Aguer said.

He said the court order will hold “until a judgment is made and the case is settled.”

