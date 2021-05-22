22nd May 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | National News | News   |   Juba traders protests ‘mistreatment,’ shut shops

Juba traders protests ‘mistreatment,’ shut shops

Authors: Jale Richard | Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Representatives of the traders meet Kalisto Ladu, the Mayor of Juba City Council on Saturday/Logonyi Denis.

Some traders in Juba have closed their shops in protest of what they call mistreatment by city authorities.

Shops in Konyo-Konyo, Munuki, and Jebel markets are among those closed.

This comes a day after the traders accused Juba City Council of charging unnecessary fines and levying exorbitant taxes.

These are some of the general challenges, the traders say, they are facing under the Juba City Council and the chamber of commerce.

The traders say they are asked to pay fines for unnecessary reasons.

Some traders who spoke to Eye Radio said they pay fines ranging from 50,000 SSP to 300,000 SSP depending on the size of the shop.

But the City Council said it was enforcing laws on traders who have not adhered to city regulations.

“What happened yesterday was just a crackdown enforcing the public order and this crackdown is for those who are against the law and we will fine them according to the law,” the Chief Executive Officer of Juba City Council, Martin Simon told Eye Radio yesterday.

He denies that city authorities are collecting money from the traders.

“There is nothing like collecting money, this is what I know,”  he added.

Now the traders have closed most of their shops in protest.

The Mayor of Juba City Council, Kalisto Ladu is meeting a group of businessmen—mostly Sudanese and Somalis over the matter.

Popular Stories
Torit cleric shot dead at his home 1

Torit cleric shot dead at his home

Published Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Special court condemns two men to death over Lual Marine’s death 2

Special court condemns two men to death over Lual Marine’s death

Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Kiir: ‘Things will not remain this way for long’ 3

Kiir: ‘Things will not remain this way for long’

Published Monday, May 17, 2021

Seven Khartoum-based S.Sudanese killed over ‘abducted’ girl 4

Seven Khartoum-based S.Sudanese killed over ‘abducted’ girl

Published Monday, May 17, 2021

Immigration boss sacked 5

Immigration boss sacked

Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Socialite Amira banned from exiting country over defamation case

Published 3 hours ago

Juba traders protests ‘mistreatment,’ shut shops

Published 4 hours ago

MP Animu’s appointment revoked over ‘nationality issues’

Published 4 hours ago

Nigerian army chief killed in air crash

Published 7 hours ago

Khartoum to deport six hundred South Sudanese convicts

Published 19 hours ago

Wildlife officer shot dead near Torit town

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd May 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.