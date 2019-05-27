28th May 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Cattle keepers asked to leave Equatoria States

Cattle keepers asked to leave Equatoria States

Author: Abraham Garang | Published: 17 hours ago

Some of the cattle keepers from Jonglei state attend a meeting with Lobonok County chiefs, religious leaders in the bushes of Lobonok in May, 2019. PHOTO: Larco Lomayat/Courtesy

The governor of Jonglei has urged cattle keepers from his state to move out of states in Equatoria following the onset of the cultivation season.

This follows a complaint last week by local leaders in Lobonok of Jubek State that armed cattle keepers were still living in the farming areas of the County.

The presence of the cattle herders in the area is in violation of 2016 Presidential decrees that ordered them to remove their livestock from Greater Equatoria region and return to their states.

Most of the cattle keepers roaming in the farming lands in Equatoria are from Terekeka, Greater Lakes, and Jonglei states.

The President had instructed governors and the organized forces to facilitate the movement of these cattle keepers.

However, the decree seems to have been partially implemented.

A meeting between local leaders and cattle herders in Lobonok, Jubek on May, 2019

Chiefs from Lobonok County issued a position paper stating that the continued presence of the cattle in their areas pose a great threat to farming and people’s livelihood.

They demanded for respect of the President’s decrees.

Reacting to the statement, Jonglei State governor, Philip Aguer also called on the cattle keepers to immediately return to their respective states.

He urged the army to help facilitate the movement of the pastoralists.

“The cattle keepers should move back, they are resisting but they should moves back to Jonglei state. The army should help and force them to move back because they are a disturbance and we don’t want to spoils our relationship as a state.”

Armed cattle herders and officers of the National Security Services are seen at the venue of the meeting in Lobonok County, Jubek State in May 2019.

 

Popular Stories
Jubek governor sets conditions to re-open night clubs 1

Jubek governor sets conditions to re-open night clubs

Published Thursday, May 23, 2019

South Sudan launches international gateway 2

South Sudan launches international gateway

Published Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Kiir directs the SSPDF to turn attention to development 3

Kiir directs the SSPDF to turn attention to development

Published Thursday, May 23, 2019

Former SSFA boss charged with theft & bribery by FIFA 4

Former SSFA boss charged with theft & bribery by FIFA

Published Friday, May 24, 2019

Celebrations for SPLA Day scheduled for tomorrow at Bilpham 5

Celebrations for SPLA Day scheduled for tomorrow at Bilpham

Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir appoints Rebecca Garang to spearhead SPLM Political Bureau expansion

Published 6 hours ago

Sudan’s Military Council leader in Juba for talks with Kiir

Published 12 hours ago

Two Ugandan teachers killed in Rumbek

Published 12 hours ago

Two killed, one injured in ambush in Abiem-nhom

Published 14 hours ago

Governor orders for trial of 13 people suspected of instigating clashes

Published 14 hours ago

Co-chair of National Dialogue disappointed with dismissal of minister

Published 14 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th May 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.