Cattle keepers asked to leave Equatoria States

The governor of Jonglei has urged cattle keepers from his state to move out of states in Equatoria following the onset of the cultivation season.

This follows a complaint last week by local leaders in Lobonok of Jubek State that armed cattle keepers were still living in the farming areas of the County.

The presence of the cattle herders in the area is in violation of 2016 Presidential decrees that ordered them to remove their livestock from Greater Equatoria region and return to their states.

Most of the cattle keepers roaming in the farming lands in Equatoria are from Terekeka, Greater Lakes, and Jonglei states.

The President had instructed governors and the organized forces to facilitate the movement of these cattle keepers.

However, the decree seems to have been partially implemented.

Chiefs from Lobonok County issued a position paper stating that the continued presence of the cattle in their areas pose a great threat to farming and people’s livelihood.

They demanded for respect of the President’s decrees.

Reacting to the statement, Jonglei State governor, Philip Aguer also called on the cattle keepers to immediately return to their respective states.

He urged the army to help facilitate the movement of the pastoralists.

“The cattle keepers should move back, they are resisting but they should moves back to Jonglei state. The army should help and force them to move back because they are a disturbance and we don’t want to spoils our relationship as a state.”