28th May 2019
Co-chair of National Dialogue disappointed with dismissal of minister

Author: Abraham Garang | Published: 12 hours ago

Co-Chair of the National Dialogue , Angelo Beda [Photo|Youtube]

The Co-Chair of the National Dialogue has expressed disappointment at the governor of Buma state for allegedly dismissing his minister who spoke during the national dialogue conference in Juba.

According to Angelo Beda, the minister was allegedly removed because of the views he expressed at the regional conference of the Greater Upper Nile states.

Last week, over 400 delegates representing their various communities from the states of Upper Nile region presented their views on the national dialogue process.

Among those who spoke on the issues of inter-communal violence are Buma state Minister of Publice Services and Labor, Butrus Pochalla.

He and 8 others represented Buma in the conference.

Angelo Beda says Mr. Butrus was removed by Governor Yau Yau that same evening after he spoke at the conference.

“I announced at the beginning of this conference at my opening that nobody or anyone who talks freely and frankly should be intimidated or punished because he/she spoke in this conference. Am humiliated by the governor of Buma state. He dismissed the Minister Butrus who spoke here his heart.”

It is not however clear whether Governor Yau Yau dismissed Butrus from his position over comments he made at the national dialogue conference.

During the week, David Yau Yau has been issuing decrees over the state television, SSBC, announcing removal and appointment of various state officials, including; ministers, advisors and commissioners.

Efforts to reach the governor were immediately not successful.

