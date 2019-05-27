28th May 2019
Governor orders for trial of 13 people suspected of instigating clashes

Author: Ijoo Bosco | Published: 12 hours ago

Governor of Torit State, Tobiolo Alberio Oromo [Photo|Juba Monitor]

Torit state Governor has ordered for the trial of 13 people suspected of instigating and participating in violent clashes between two communities in the state.

The thirteen armed suspects were paraded before the governor at the Torit central police station on Friday.

They are accused of perpetrating violence between the communities of Ohiri in Torit County and Pachidi in Lafon County in January this year.

17 people were reportedly killed and scores injured in the incident.

Governor Tobiolo Alberio says the actions of the suspects resulted into the killing and displacement of civilians in the villages.

Tobiolo said the clashes were ordinarily over land.

He said the thirteen people arrested will be arraigned in court and charged for the crimes of possession of arms, and killings.

Others have evaded arrest by the organized forces.

“We will bring all of you before the law, so that nobody says the government is bad. We sent commissioners to go and settle your issues peacefully, but you chose to respond with bullets instead.”

He also said that those who are still at large  will soon be arrested and brought to justice.

Torit State Inspector General of police, Major Justine Cleopus said efforts are ongoing to identify more suspects.

“When the incident happened, the governor reinforced us with the army. So with the help of the organized forces we arrested the accused people holding guns. Now the area can return to normalcy.”

28th May 2019

