Two killed, one injured in ambush in Abiem-nhom

The commissioner of Abiem-nhom County says two people have been killed and one injured in an ambush –west of the County.

Angelo Manyiel says the incidents happened on Sunday when armed attackers shot at youth herding cattle.

The deceased were sent towards the boundary with Abyei to assess grazing areas.

Manyiel told Eye Radio that the two were killed in Golnyang, west of Abiem-nhom County.

“The incident happened at around 11:30 am at the boundary between Abyei and Abeim-nhom leading to the death of two people and one injured. They were going ahead of the cattle to assess areas for grazing, but they unfortunately fell into the ambush by a group of criminals.”