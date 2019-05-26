NPTC cancels hotel accommodation for peace delegates

The National Pre-transitional Period Committee (NPTC) has told peace delegates that it will no longer be responsible for their accommodations in the hotels in Juba.

In a letter seen by Eye Radio, the body says it will cease paying for hotel bills starting tomorrow.

NPTC says whoever continues to live in the hotels will be on their own account.

It directed the various hotel managements to stop offering rooms to the delegates.

The move- welcomed by the civil society -came as a result of the public demanding that the leaders return to their private homes were they lived before the war.

They questioned the justification of the government hosting these officials in luxurious hotels yet it claims it doesn’t have enough money to implement the peace deal.

Some of the peace delegates have been accused of unnecessarily spending public funds on luxury, their bodyguards, family members and friends, at the expense of delivering services.

In a letter issued on Saturday 25th of May, and signed by the head of the accommodation committee, Dr. Dhieu Mathok, the NPTC says it will “not be responsible for the accommodation of any NPTC member who remains in the hotel from Monday 27th May.”

A week ago, NPTC also instructed hotel owners to stop offering meals to peace delegates.

It then resolved to relocate the delegates from the current expensive hotels to South Sudan hotel in Juba, which they considered to be cheaper.

There are hundreds of peace delegates representing the SPLM-IO, South Sudan Opposition Alliance, Former Detainees, and other Political Parties being accommodated by the government.