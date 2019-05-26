Raila Odinga calls for timely formation of unity gov’t in S.Sudan

The African Union Envoy for Infrastructure Development has called on the parties to the peace agreement to redouble their efforts in ensuring all pre-transitional arrangements are completed before November, 2019.

Raila Odinga, the High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa urged leaders in South Sudan to quickly restore stability so that the country can demand its share in the infrastructural development taking place in Africa

Visiting Juba over the week, Raila said South Sudan should not again miss the deadline to form a government of national unity in November

“I would like to see peace and tranquility return to South Sudan. There is need to resolve the stalemates so that the government can be formed, and start functioning normally,” Raila said after a meeting with President Salva Kiir at J1.

The transitional government of national unity was supposed to have been formed last week, but the parties agreed to extend the pre-transitional period for six more months, to enable them implement all the security arrangements.

Mr. Odinga, former Prime Minister of Kenya who was appointed by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission in October last year said ordinary people in South Sudan are yearning for peace and development.

“We know there are challenges, but they can all be resolved if everybody agrees to work together. I want to appeal to everybody involved to show goodwill and commitment, and concern to the people of South Sudan,” he concluded.



The envoy said such a call can be guaranteed only by having a stable government.

Odinga’s role in the AU Commission include the expedition of the integration of Africa through infrastructure, in order to promote economic growth and sustainable development.

He said his talks with President Salva Kiir “focused on infrastructure development and regional stability.”