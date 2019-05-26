26th May 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   Raila Odinga calls for timely formation of unity gov’t in S.Sudan

Raila Odinga calls for timely formation of unity gov’t in S.Sudan

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 2 mins ago

AU Envoy Raila Odinga meeting with President Salva Kiir at the State House (J1) in Juba on May 22, 2019. PHOTO: facebook.com/RailaOdingaKE/

The African Union Envoy for Infrastructure Development has called on the parties to the peace agreement to redouble their efforts in ensuring all pre-transitional arrangements are completed before November, 2019.

Raila Odinga, the High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa urged leaders in South Sudan to quickly restore stability so that the country can demand its share in the infrastructural development taking place in Africa

Visiting Juba over the week, Raila said South Sudan should not again miss the deadline to form a government of national unity in November

“I would like to see peace and tranquility return to South Sudan. There is need to resolve the stalemates so that the government can be formed, and start functioning normally,” Raila said after a meeting with President Salva Kiir at J1.

The transitional government of national unity was supposed to have been formed last week, but the parties agreed to extend the pre-transitional period for six more months, to enable them implement all the security arrangements.

Mr. Odinga, former Prime Minister of Kenya who was appointed by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission in October last year said ordinary people in South Sudan are yearning for peace and development.

“We know there are challenges, but they can all be resolved if everybody agrees to work together. I want to appeal to everybody involved to show goodwill and commitment, and concern to the people of South Sudan,” he concluded.

The envoy said such a call can be guaranteed only by having a stable government.

Odinga’s role in the AU Commission include the expedition of the integration of Africa through infrastructure, in order to promote economic growth and sustainable development.

He said his talks with President Salva Kiir “focused on infrastructure development and regional stability.”

Popular Stories
Heavy rains in Juba leaves many homeless 1

Heavy rains in Juba leaves many homeless

Published Monday, May 20, 2019

Jubek governor sets conditions to re-open night clubs 2

Jubek governor sets conditions to re-open night clubs

Published Thursday, May 23, 2019

Kiir dismisses & appoints 4 new governors 3

Kiir dismisses & appoints 4 new governors

Published Monday, May 20, 2019

South Sudan launches international gateway 4

South Sudan launches international gateway

Published Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Kiir urges members of the SSPDF to end the conflict 5

Kiir urges members of the SSPDF to end the conflict

Published Thursday, May 23, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Raila Odinga calls for timely formation of unity gov’t in S.Sudan

Published 2 mins ago

Greater Upper Nile states call for review of oil companies contracts

Published 17 mins ago

Indian General to lead UNMISS Force

Published 49 mins ago

EALA MP questions over $240m approved for Ugandan traders

Published 1 hour ago

Government applauded for cutting down cost of hosting peace delegates

Published 1 day ago

Father Stephen Nyondo positive about re-building social fabric

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th May 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.