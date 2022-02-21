Cattle-related violence leaves six dead in Rumbek North County

At least six people have reportedly been killed and over ten others injured in a revenge-related violence in Rumbek North County of Lakes State over the weekend.

According to Lakes State police spokesperson, herders from neighboring Tonj East of Warap state attacked their counterparts in Rumbek North County on Saturday.

Major Elijah Mabor said the fierce fighting resulted into burning down of the entire Maper market and some homes.

He said the armed herders also broke into a prison in the area and released 13 inmates and overrun the county headquarters for several hours.

“We have received the latest information that the casualties rose from the previous number to six and nine wounded”, Major Mabor told Eye Radio on Monday.

When contacted by Eye Radio, Warrap State Minister of Information confirmed the incident.

Ring Deng, however, said his youth were pursuing suspected criminals from Rumbek North who in the early hours of Saturday raided over 200 cattle from Tonj East.

“The youth were following the youth of Rumbek North because they were driving their cattle and they ran after them until they reached that place where they burnt the house”, Ring Deng explained.

Over the past years, the two areas have continued to experience endless waves of communal violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and banditry.

