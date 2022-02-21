21st February 2022
4 civilians under army detention in Ruweng, MP calls for their release

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 43 mins ago

A picture showing inmates at the Juba Central Prison. Photo credit: Curtesy

A legislator representing Ruweng Administrative Area at the national parliament is calling for the release of four men reportedly arrested over the illegal creation of counties last week.

Hon. Bataria Monyror, said the men who were arrested on the 14th of this month have reportedly been transferred from police custody to military detention facility, an act she termed as “unjust”.

They are reportedly being detained at the army headquarters of division 3 in the area.

Last year, chief administrator of Ruweng area Peter Daau Chopkuer created two counties of Abiemnom East and Abiemnom West.

He also purportedly changed their names to Awarpeny and Abienmnom.

The changes, Hon. Bataria alleged caused division among the indigenous community there.

This resulted into the arrest of Francis Kuol Lual, Arop Ngol Nhial, Majok Ajang and Arop Machar Dau who were against the development.

She now calls on the national government to intervene and resolve the tension there.

“The Police Commissioner in Abiemnom ordered for arrest of those four and they have been  transferred from police custody to the army barracks of division three headquarters”, Bataria Monyror said.

Efforts to get comment from authorities in Ruweng Administrative Area were not immediately successful.

