21st February 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | Humanitarian | National News | News | States   |   313 candidates miss Certificate of Primary Exams in Unity State

313 candidates miss Certificate of Primary Exams in Unity State

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 4 hours ago

Pupils taking Certificate of Primary School Exams - Credit | Charles Wote/Eye Radio | Feb. 14, 2022

An official in Unity State says more than 300 primary eight candidates have missed the final examination due to index issues.

Stephen Tot Chang who is the State Education Minister says 313 of his students failed to sit for the Certificate of Primary Education in the exams that concluded last Friday.

Chang says the National Ministry of Education is expected to arrange different papers for those that missed the exams.

“We have 313 pupils whose index numbers did not come, so they missed exams and we have been told by the national ministry that there will be an examination for those who missed”, Stehpehn Tot spoke to Eye Radio on Monday.

He revealed that a dozen others also missed exams in Mirmir Payam of Koch County due to the recent insecurity there.

“One center that is Mirmir was affected by the insecurity and we managed to shift it to the Koch headquarters. Some sat but some were affected by the insecurity”, he stated.

Last year, devastating floods destroyed schools and other infrastructures in the state, leaving thousands of children without basic education.

The state government and education partners have set up mobile schools in the cattle camps and other displaced camps.

But insecurity and inter-communal violence have continued to hinder learning of children in the area

Currently on air

18:30:00 - 19:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kuol to Kiir: I am free, everybody is free to talk 1

Kuol to Kiir: I am free, everybody is free to talk

Published Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Kiir fires state officials in Lakes’ mini reshuffle 2

Kiir fires state officials in Lakes’ mini reshuffle

Published Tuesday, February 15, 2022

INTERVIEW: Why it took Azande 117yrs to restore the Kingdom after British killed Gbudue 3

INTERVIEW: Why it took Azande 117yrs to restore the Kingdom after British killed Gbudue

Published Thursday, February 17, 2022

EU launches project worth €208M to support development in S. Sudan 4

EU launches project worth €208M to support development in S. Sudan

Published Thursday, February 17, 2022

Kiir asks UAE tycoons to invest in S. Sudan 5

Kiir asks UAE tycoons to invest in S. Sudan

Published Saturday, February 19, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Cattle-related violence leaves six dead in Rumbek North County

Published 1 hour ago

4 civilians under army detention in Ruweng, MP calls for their release

Published 2 hours ago

313 candidates miss Certificate of Primary Exams in Unity State

Published 4 hours ago

Activist Animu released on bail

Published 5 hours ago

EALA doubts effecting single currency by 2024

Published 9 hours ago

Ethiopia inaugurates $4.2bn mega-dam project

Published Sunday, February 20, 2022

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st February 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.