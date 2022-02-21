313 candidates miss Certificate of Primary Exams in Unity State

An official in Unity State says more than 300 primary eight candidates have missed the final examination due to index issues.

Stephen Tot Chang who is the State Education Minister says 313 of his students failed to sit for the Certificate of Primary Education in the exams that concluded last Friday.

Chang says the National Ministry of Education is expected to arrange different papers for those that missed the exams.

“We have 313 pupils whose index numbers did not come, so they missed exams and we have been told by the national ministry that there will be an examination for those who missed”, Stehpehn Tot spoke to Eye Radio on Monday.

He revealed that a dozen others also missed exams in Mirmir Payam of Koch County due to the recent insecurity there.

“One center that is Mirmir was affected by the insecurity and we managed to shift it to the Koch headquarters. Some sat but some were affected by the insecurity”, he stated.

Last year, devastating floods destroyed schools and other infrastructures in the state, leaving thousands of children without basic education.

The state government and education partners have set up mobile schools in the cattle camps and other displaced camps.

But insecurity and inter-communal violence have continued to hinder learning of children in the area

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Activist Animu released on bail Previous Post