16th April 2020
CEPO blasts official over disappointing statement

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 4 hours ago

Dr. Makur Matur Kariom, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, also member of High-Level Taskforce in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio on Friday - April 3, 2020 I Credit I Charles Wote I Eye Radio.

A civil society group has condemned the spokesperson of the High-Level Taskforce on COVID-19 for saying it was not Eye Radio’s business to let the public know how coronavirus funds are being spent.

“As COVID-19 pandemic is associated with use of public funds, constitutionally…every citizen of South Sudan considered as a taxpayer has the right to question the authority on how they are using the funds,” said CEPO’s Executive Director Edmund Yakani.

Registered by the government, Eye Radio is the first independent radio station which gathers news and information solely to inform educate the public.

Last month, the cabinet approved the proposed 8 million dollars to fund COVID-19 preparedness plan.

Roughly $5 million dollars was released to facilitate the work of the taskforce, which is mandated to

Earlier this week, the World Bank allocated $7.6 million to help manage coronavirus in South Sudan.

This donation adds to other in-kind pledges rendered to South Sudan’s by its friends.

When asked by Eye Radio a week ago about the expenditure of those funds, Dr. Makur Koriom, who is also the undersecretary at the health ministry, said it was not Eye Radio’s business.

“I’m really so disappointed with that statement. We wish that all the public funds that are located for use to prevent COVID-19 should be made public,” Yakani added.

Generally, South Sudan laws provide for financial accountability and transparency, however, the government rarely implements it.

This, according to various anti-corruption reports by organizations, has encouraged corruption, with senior government officials stealing millions of dollars with impunity.

