Juba Bridge’s inbound lane renovated

Maintenance work on the inbound lane of Juba Bridge has been completed, the Roads Authority has said.



The Executive Director of South Sudan Road authority-Warille Kenyatta says the repaired inbound lane will be open to traffic at the beginning of next week.

“The replacement of the damaged panel of the inbound lane has successfully been done,” Warille said on Wednesday.

“They have added an additional activity by installing an approach slab on both the end of the inbound bridge and we have cast them and we allow them time to cure to become strong so that it can withstand the pressure of the traffic.”

Warille says the repair of the outbound lane will commence immediately.

He urged drivers to be patient as inconveniences will continue until June when repair works are expected to be completed.

Juba Bridge was constructed in 1972 and it underwent some repairs in 2008.