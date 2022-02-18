CES cabinet approves over 5b SSP budget for 2021/2022

The Central Equatoria State Cabinet has approved over 5 billion South Sudanese Pounds budget for the financial year 2021/2022.



The five-point-two billion South Sudanese pounds is expected to be tabled before the State Revitalized Transitional Legislative Assembly for endorsement.

The state government says the budget estimates will be funded from National Government Grants and state revenues.

The National Government Grants amounts to 4,833,776,060 South Sudanese pounds of the total draft budget.

The State Revenues collection is projected to be 347,171,360 South Sudanese pounds which constitutes 7% of the total resources for the Financial Year 2021/2022.

Speaking to the Press after the Ordinary cabinet sitting chaired by Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony yesterday, the State Minister of Information and Communications Andruga Mabe said.

“Today, the council deliberated and passed the draft budget and approved it at the same time under the leadership of His Excellency Emmanuel Adil Anthony,” Mabe said.

“The draft budget presented by the minister of finance Wani Tom Sebit. He presented a remarkable budget to the tune of 5,180,947,420 billion SSP.

“The state budget among others is directed to meet serious key intervention areas, that is to improve security on the top in urban centers and in rural areas.

“It is also meant to strengthen law enforcement agencies, to accelerate the implementation of the R-ARCSS, to engage holdout groups in mediation.

“To mitigate conflict between farmers and pastoralists as you know the problem of cattle is still standing, to improve border relation and social cohesion within the state with the communities both inside and outside the country,” Mabe added.

Andruga further said the Minister of Finance, Planning and Investment, Wani Tom Sebit is expected to table the draft budget before the State Revitalized Transitional Legislative Assembly for endorsement before it’s operationalization as required by law.

