18th February 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | Peace | Politics | States   |   Gov’t urged to investigate violence between Ngok and Twic.

Gov’t urged to investigate violence between Ngok and Twic.

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 2 mins ago

Soldiers accessing part of Anet Market in Agok area that was torched by gunmen - courtesy

Some members of the National Legislature are calling on the national government to form a fact-finding committee to investigate the recent communal violence between Ngok and Twic.

 

Last week, three people were killed and six others injured in an attack at Anet Market in Ngok of Abyei Administrative Area.

During the attack, gunmen stormed the town and torched homes and shops, forcing the local population to flee to other parts of the administrative area.

The attackers were allegedly from the neighboring Warrap State.

The violence occurred between 10 and 13 February, involving the people of Ngok of the Abyei Administrative Area and Twic of Warrap state.

However, the MPs who are from the Abyei area believe that the violence was politically motivated by some politicians in Juba.

The undersigned MPs representing different political parties in the parliament are Deng Alor Kuol, Asha Abaas Akuei, Margaret Vito Akuar, and Tabitha Chol Manyiel.

Others include, Chabur Goc Alei, Tereza Chol Aguek and Jok Alor Bulebek.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the MPs called upon the politicians to stop inciting youth and order them to cease hostilities and hate speeches with immediate effect.

They suggested members of parliament from both communities should go on the ground to talk to the people to disseminate a message of peace.

They further called upon the Council of the States to form a committee to investigate the border dispute and possibly demarcate the boundary between the two communities.

The legislators also appealed to local and international NGOs to resume their normal operation in the area to provide humanitarian services to the displaced people.

During the attack, gunmen stormed the town and torched homes and shops, forcing the local population to flee to other parts of the administrative area.

The attackers were allegedly from the neighboring Warrap State.

The violence occurred between 10 and 13 February, involving the people of Ngok of the Abyei Administrative Area and Twic of Warrap state.

However, the MPs who are from Abyei area believe that the violence was politically motivated by some politicians in Juba.

The undersigned MPs representing different political parties in the parliament are Deng Alor Kuol, Asha Abaas Akuei, Margaret Vito Akuar, and Tabitha Chol Manyiel.

Others include, Chabur Goc Alei, Tereza Chol Aguek and Jok Alor Bulebek.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the MPs called upon the politicians to stop inciting youth and order them to cease hostilities and hate speeches with immediate effect.

They suggested members of parliament from both communities should go on the ground to talk to the people to disseminate message of peace.

They further called upon the Council of the States to form a committee to investigate the border dispute and possibility demarcate the boundary between the two communities.

The legislators also appealed to local and international NGOs to resume their normal operation in the area to provide humanitarian services to the displace people.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kuol to Kiir: I am free, everybody is free to talk 1

Kuol to Kiir: I am free, everybody is free to talk

Published Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Kiir fires state officials in Lakes’ mini reshuffle 2

Kiir fires state officials in Lakes’ mini reshuffle

Published Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Man sentenced to death for defiling, killing 13-year-old girl 3

Man sentenced to death for defiling, killing 13-year-old girl

Published Monday, February 14, 2022

17 reported killed in Ruweng Administrative Area 4

17 reported killed in Ruweng Administrative Area

Published Sunday, February 13, 2022

Man kills brother in-law in Aweil 5

Man kills brother in-law in Aweil

Published Monday, February 14, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gov’t urged to investigate violence between Ngok and Twic.

Published 2 mins ago

CES cabinet approves over 5m SSP budget for 2021/2022

Published 11 mins ago

Violence against civilians reduced in 2021 – UN report

Published 41 mins ago

Over 20 people killed in cattle raids in Mayendit County

Published 1 hour ago

Governor Futuyo describes his cabinet as “politicians of stomach”

Published 2 hours ago

Broke Elections Commission faces eviction over $540,000 rent arrears

Published 2 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th February 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.