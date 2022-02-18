Gov’t urged to investigate violence between Ngok and Twic.

Last week, three people were killed and six others injured in an attack at Anet Market in Ngok of Abyei Administrative Area.

During the attack, gunmen stormed the town and torched homes and shops, forcing the local population to flee to other parts of the administrative area.

The attackers were allegedly from the neighboring Warrap State.

The violence occurred between 10 and 13 February, involving the people of Ngok of the Abyei Administrative Area and Twic of Warrap state.

However, the MPs who are from the Abyei area believe that the violence was politically motivated by some politicians in Juba.

The undersigned MPs representing different political parties in the parliament are Deng Alor Kuol, Asha Abaas Akuei, Margaret Vito Akuar, and Tabitha Chol Manyiel.

Others include, Chabur Goc Alei, Tereza Chol Aguek and Jok Alor Bulebek.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the MPs called upon the politicians to stop inciting youth and order them to cease hostilities and hate speeches with immediate effect.

They suggested members of parliament from both communities should go on the ground to talk to the people to disseminate a message of peace.

They further called upon the Council of the States to form a committee to investigate the border dispute and possibly demarcate the boundary between the two communities.

The legislators also appealed to local and international NGOs to resume their normal operation in the area to provide humanitarian services to the displaced people.