19th February 2022
Over 500 students brace to graduate from Juba’s Starford University

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

Ex-Startford University Graduates during 2019 graduation ceremony at Juba's Freedom Hall/ @Tobi

Over 500 students will be graduating from Starford International University College in Juba Saturday.

The event to be held at Freedom Hall will be the second graduation ceremony at the university ever.

A total of 578 students will carry with them diplomas and bachelor degrees.

Of these, 397 are males while 181 are females, according to this year’s graduation yearbook obtained by Eye Radio.

Of the graduands, 28 will walk away with first class degree. Nineteen of them are males and 9 females.

The best performing student is said to have obtained an overall GPA of 4.97.

