CES government seeks to reconcile Terekeka communities

Communities across Terekeka County will soon be asked to attend a peace and reconciliation conference as the government seeks to contain intercommunal violence that has raged on for weeks.

There have been fighting amongst communities from Terekeka in several parts of Central Equatoria State.

Over the weekend, 13 people of Terekeka origin died following a cattle-related conflict in Lainya County.

The state governor, Emmanuel Anthony Adil formed a committee to reconcile the Mundari communities.

The committee, headed by the Archbishop of the Central Equatoria State Internal Province, is tasked with visiting various sections of Terekeka and to come up with tangible solutions to the conflicts.

“We have resolved that we move to the ground to reconcile our people in different places among the different sections especially in Tindilo, in Tali in Mijiki and Kworjik and all the places that we will be going,” said Dr. Paul Pitia Yugusuk, committee’s Chairperson.

The communal clashes among Terekeka inhabitants have so far led to the killing of over 50 people.

In Juba alone, more than 15 people died and hundreds have been displaced into schools and churches this month.

This prompted the national police service in Juba to forcefully return the cattle keepers and their animals to their places of origin.

Tensions began in October following the killing of the son of the former governor.

Unknown armed bandits kidnapped and later killed the son of Clement Wani Konga in an area called Mantogu between Juba and Terekeka County.

This reportedly resulted in revenge clashes where three people got killed at a cattle camp near Jebel Ladu.

The Office of the Governor of Central Equatoria State has said security forces have been deployed to areas around Terekeka County to quell insecurity.

But fighting has persisted across the state.