Security forces deployed to quell tension around Terekeka

The Office of the Governor of Central Equatoria State has said security forces have been deployed to areas around Terekeka County to quell insecurity following the killing of the son of the former governor.

On Tuesday this week, unknown armed bandits kidnapped and later killed the son of the former governor of Central Equatoria State Clement Wani Konga.

Lawrence Al-Fatih Clement Konga died in an area called Mantogu between Juba and Terekeka County.

According to the police, Governor Wani Konga was traveling with his sons when they were reportedly attacked by armed men.

This reportedly resulted in revenge clashes around Terekeka County.

Authorities say three people were killed on Friday in an alleged revenge attack at a cattle camp near Jebel Ladu.

Hundreds of people have also reportedly left their homes for fear of being attacked.

The Press Secretary in the Office of the Central Equatoria State governor says security forces have been deployed in areas where the incidents were reported.

“I can confirm to you that the governor of Central Equatoria state together with the security operatives have tightened up the security particularly in the spot where this barbaric incident happened and the security operatives are doing their best to maintain the current state of security,” Derick Derickson said.

“Everything will be brought back to normalcy. So up to this far the security operatives are still perusing this case and I believe they will make sure they avail all these perpetrators and the rule of law will take its course.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter