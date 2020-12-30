30th December 2020
No clubbing on New Year's Day -Police

No clubbing on New Year’s Day -Police

Published: 8 hours ago

File: Young revelers party during a Sunday afternoon at a club in Juba, South Sudan. Credit|Quartz Media, Inc.

There shall not be any club partying on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day in Juba -except for those with permission, the National Police Service has disclosed.

The interior ministry has reiterated it’s banned on nightclubbing, warning that violators will be apprehended.

“For sure on the 31st –the end of the year celebration, we will not allow clubs [to open],” the police maintained.

On Monday, the spokesperson of the police service announced an order banning all night clubs and discos in the capital following what it described as a rise in crimes associated with club revellers.

About 50 people were arrested after an unnamed man was killed a 23-year-old man on Saturday at De Space Lounge in Buluk.

The national police spokesperson, Major-General Daniel Justin reasserted that the ban still stands on all entertainment avenues during the New Year’s celebrations.

He, however, advised those intending to hold club events to seek permission first.

“Get permission so that that we provide you with security so that your function is guarded and secured since our forces will be deployed at your site,” Maj. Justin said.

This is not the first time for night parties and discos to be shut down in the country.

Last year, the former governor of the defunct Jubek state, Augustino Jadallah Wani banned all night clubs, bars and night music shows in Juba city over security concerns and alleged “immoral acts” taking place in night spots.

But the ban has largely been disregarded.

