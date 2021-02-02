2nd February 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | World News   |   China cracks fake COVID-19 vaccine ring, confiscates 3,000 doses

China cracks fake COVID-19 vaccine ring, confiscates 3,000 doses

Author: Reuters | Published: 1 min ago

BEIJING, Jan. 29, 2021 -- A medical worker prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a temporary vaccination site in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 29, 2021. The administration of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines for key groups of residents throughout Beijing started on Jan. 22, and is expected to conclude before Feb. 8. (Photo by Ren Chao/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Ren Chao via Getty Images)

Chinese police arrested more than 80 people and confiscated over 3,000 fake doses of COVID-19 vaccine as part of a campaign to combat vaccine-related crimes, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The suspects had been carrying out the ruse since at least September last year, Xinhua said on Monday, adding that all fake doses had been tracked down.

The fake vaccines were made by injecting saline into syringes, it said. The suspects may have intended to send the vaccines abroad, the government-backed Global Times newspaper reported, citing a source close to a major Chinese vaccine producer.

The police operation was carried out by police in multiple places including Beijing, Shanghai and the eastern province of Shandong, Xinhua said.

Countries around the world from have been rolling out vaccine programmes in the hope of bringing the year-long coronavirus pandemic to an end.

Currently on air

08:15:00 - 09:00:00

Dawn Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir’s office asks Museveni to explain ‘blue people’ 1

Kiir’s office asks Museveni to explain ‘blue people’

Published Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Kiir vows not to intervene in another Jonglei ethnic violence 2

Kiir vows not to intervene in another Jonglei ethnic violence

Published Thursday, January 28, 2021

South Sudan to dialogue with neighbors annexing its colonial territories 3

South Sudan to dialogue with neighbors annexing its colonial territories

Published Thursday, January 28, 2021

NSS detains two over counterfeit dollars 4

NSS detains two over counterfeit dollars

Published Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Chagor blames Jonglei ethnic conflicts on Juba 5

Chagor blames Jonglei ethnic conflicts on Juba

Published Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

China cracks fake COVID-19 vaccine ring, confiscates 3,000 doses

Published 1 min ago

Women trainees in Juba hope to start own poultry farms

Published 2 hours ago

Another man to spend 10 years in jail over crime against girl

Published 16 hours ago

Man accuses judge of judicial corruption

Published 16 hours ago

AU applauds Juba’s decision to establish hybrid court

Published 18 hours ago

Rome talks won’t take place as planned

Published 18 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd February 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.