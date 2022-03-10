China urges Int’l Community to lift sanctions imposed on S. Sudan, leaders

The Deputy Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations has called on the International Community to help lift sanctions imposed on South Sudan and some of its leaders.



The UN Security Council, the United States and the United Kingdom are the countries that have imposed sanctions on some prominent South Sudanese leaders.

On July 13, 2018, the Security Council imposed an arms embargo on South Sudan’s territory, legally obliging all UN member states to prevent the direct or indirect supply, sale, or transfer of arms and related material – including ammunition, military vehicles, and spare parts.

The embargo also banned technical support, training, financing, or other assistance related to military activities to South Sudan.

Rights group, Amnesty International said the government of South Sudan has failed to protect civilians from being killed, displaced, and raped by armed groups and militias.

It argued that the State security forces and armed groups continue to violate international humanitarian law, in some cases amounting to war crimes, with impunity.

In January 2020, the US government sanctioned the then first Vice President Taban Deng Gai on charges of abduction and killing of two government critics.

Taban Deng’s sanction added to a list of already sanctioned senior government officials, opposition figures and individuals.

Former minister of Defense Kuol Manyang Juuk and Cabinet Affairs Minister Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro were also sanctioned in December 2019 for what the US described as “obstruction of reconciliation efforts in South Sudan”.

The sanctioned officials denied all accusations.

The country’s leaders are still struggling to implement the revitalized peace agreement which was signed in September 2018.

The U.S government has also sanctioned Deputy Defense Minister Malek Reuben Riak, ex-army chief Gen. Paul Malong Awan, and Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth – all for their alleged related roles in dragging the peace process.

The Minister of Information, Michael Makuei, who is one of the senior cabinet ministers sanctioned, had said the sanctions were not affecting the performance of the government.

In March 2019, the British government announced targeted financial prohibitions on several political and military officials from the peace parties.

The statement mentioned information minister Michael Makuei Lueth, chief of defense forces Gen. Santino Deng Wuol, former presidential guard commander Gen. Marial Chanuong, and the leader of SPLM-IO breakaway faction, Simon Gatwech Dual.

Others are Paul Malong Awan, James Koang Chuol, Malek Rueben, Gabrial Jok Riak and the late opposition commander, Peter Gatdet.

In a past event, President Kiir said sanctions were harmful to the peace process and appealed to the African continent to help in lifting the individual sanctions imposed by the U.S.

Speaking to the UN Security Council meeting this week, the Deputy Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations called on the international community to be patient with South Sudan as it searches for lasting peace.

Ambassador Dai Bing said punitive measures against South Sudan will not help the country improve.

“Unilateral coercive measures have exacerbated the plight of the South Sudan people and China urges countries concerned to lift them as soon as possible,” Dai said in a statement.

“The international community just needs to show necessary patience with the peace process in South Sudan and provide constructive assistance rather than focusing on castigation and pressurization.

“The international community should become a supporter, participant and contributor to the peace process.”

Dai also commended the progress made in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement, citing formation of the transitional legislature.