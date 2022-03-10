S. Sudanese doctors to offer free medical treatment, surgery in Wau

A group of South Sudanese Orthopedic Surgeons have announced the second phase of free orthopedic services to be held in Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal state starting this weekend.



The group targeting over 200 patients will perform about 20 surgeries as well as provide free medications at Wau Teaching Hospital between 12th and 17th of March.

In September last year, the group operated about eight patients with critical orthopedic conditions at the Military Hospital in Juba.

Dr. Brain Madison, the President of South Sudan Orthopedics and Trauma Society says there are no requirements for free medical treatment and surgery.

“There are no requirements at the moment, they just need to show up, that is all that is needed. The only thing that we are able to provide at the moment is probably medication and surgical care,” Dr. Madison said.

“We are not going to be able to provide food because we are a nonprofit organization and the money that we have we are begging for. We don’t have money.

“Probably, Wau Teaching Hospital will provide the accommodation aspect that is to admit patients and the facility to operate the patients in.”

South Sudan Orthopedics and Trauma Society is an umbrella of over ten South Sudanese orthopedic surgeons.

The society aims to strengthen and promote the provision of affordable trauma and orthopedic services to the patients in the disadvantaged families.

