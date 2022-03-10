Two brothers arrested for defrauding Ethiopian trader with fake US dollars in Aweil

Police in Northern Bahr el Ghazal have arrested two brothers in possession of counterfeit dollars, the police in Aweil has said.

Capt. Guot Akot says the two brothers were arrested with an amount of 1,100 counterfeit US dollars.

He says the two suspects are 24-year-old John Aguek Akuctiu, and 22-year-old Juma Machar Akuctiu.

Guot says the brothers who came from Wau exchanged 1 thousand US dollars at the shop owned by an Ethiopian trader.

He says they were apprehended in Nyamlel Aweil West County on their way back to Wau.

“We apprehended two suspects yesterday 8/03/2022 at evening hours, the two suspects one Juma Machar Akuch Thiu about 22 and John Aguet Akuch Thiu 24 years. I think they are brothers,” Capt. Guot said.

“They were caught with 1,100 counterfeit dollars with 435,000 SSP. They arrived in Aweil on date 7 coming from Wau and proceeded to Gok Machar, when they arrived at Gok Machar they exchanged 1,000 US dollars with Ethiopian trader amounting to 435,000 SSP.

“We strongly advise citizens to deal with the licensed and registered Forex not individuals.”

In January this year, police arrested three suspects in Aweil East County with 3,100 fake US dollars which were confirmed by the Central Bank to be fake.

