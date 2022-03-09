10th March 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | National News | News | Uncategorized   |   Backlog at Nimule border blamed on officials’ inexperience to use digitalized clearance system

Backlog at Nimule border blamed on officials’ inexperience to use digitalized clearance system

Author: Chany Nirew | Published: 13 hours ago

Trucks await clearance at the Nimule yard, Photo Credit | Daniel Deng

Confusion as a result of inexperience among customs officers and dealers to use an installed digital system has caused the recent buildup of commercial vehicles at the border point, a clearance agent at the Nimule border point has said.

Last week, hundreds of inbound commercial trucks and other vehicles from East Africa were stuck at the Nimule checkpoint for three days.

This was after the government launched a digital system in a major shift to modernize revenue collections at the border.

‘What happened was that on the 1st of March, the custom authorities introduced digitization of the system to all the Custom commercial vehicles. It was a new experience to everyone,” Deng Daniel, a clearance agent in Numule said.

The new system was intended to ease the movement of goods and people as well as to enhance transparency in revenue collection.

However, it was faced with numerous challenges including delays in approvals, lack of electricity and slow internet connection in the first three days of its implementation.

“The work was not that effective and people didn’t know where to start. So a lot of people are now trying to engage and trying to know what they are supposed to do.”

But, the clearing agents have begun to cope with the system and the traffic jam is easing now, saying “the work is normalizing and everyone is learning what is supposed to be done.”

Currently on air

11:00:00 - 12:00:00

Under the Tree

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Eye Radio’s editor abducted, drugged, dumped in Lologo area in Juba 1

Eye Radio’s editor abducted, drugged, dumped in Lologo area in Juba

Published Thursday, March 3, 2022

Makuei appeals for calm as gov’t promises to remove cattle from Magwi 2

Makuei appeals for calm as gov’t promises to remove cattle from Magwi

Published Friday, March 4, 2022

Kenya urges S. Sudan to fulfill its obligation in regional infrastructure dev’t 3

Kenya urges S. Sudan to fulfill its obligation in regional infrastructure dev’t

Published Friday, March 4, 2022

NSS arrests 7 teachers over primary examination leakages 4

NSS arrests 7 teachers over primary examination leakages

Published Friday, March 4, 2022

South Sudan abstains from UN vote to condemn Russia invasion 5

South Sudan abstains from UN vote to condemn Russia invasion

Published Thursday, March 3, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Backlog at Nimule border blamed on officials’ inexperience to use digitalized clearance system

Published 13 hours ago

“Use force when required”, US reminds UNISFA of its civilians protection mandate in Abyei

Published 14 hours ago

Judge encourages women to seek justice for all forms of Gender-based violence

Published 18 hours ago

Attack by suspected Misseriya leaves 7 dead in Rubkona County

Published 20 hours ago

Minister of water receives river cleaning machines from Egypt

Published 20 hours ago

Meet Juan, 24-year-old amputee making a living from small business

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th March 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.