9th March 2022
“Use force when required”, US reminds UNISFA of its civilian protection mandate in Abyei

Author : Memoscar Lasuba

The United States has reminded the United Nations interim force in Abyei, UNISFA on its mandate to use force when required to protect civilians in the area.

The US says is greatly concerned over the recent escalation of violence in Abyei Administrative Area.

The statement comes following fresh attacks in Agok town over the weekend in which 27 people were reportedly killed and four others wounded by suspected Sudanese Messiriya tribesmen.

The US also called on all sides to the recent violence in Abyei area to cease revenge and return to dialogue.

In a joint message to UNISFA, the US Embassies in Juba and Khartoum, seen by Eye Radio the US said “The United States supports expanded patrols in Abyei by the United National Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and recalls that UNISFA’s mandate authorizes peacekeepers to use all necessary means, which includes the use of force when required, in order to protect civilians under threat of physical violence,” the statement read.

The US is now calling on the governments of Sudan and South Sudan to lend their political support to UNISFA to deescalate such attacks.

